Munther Amireh lost 33 kilograms in two months.

The hunger he was subject to in Israeli occupation prisons was just one of the many methods of horrific abuse and torture that he and other political prisoners have been forced to endure over the past six months.

“At lunch, prison guards would bring one bowl of soup for the whole room,” Amireh, a father of five, tells TRTWorld from Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Prison cells built and mandated to fit five inmates are now severely overcrowded. Amireh lived with 12 other prisoners in their cramped room, with many sleeping on the floor.

“They would also bring one plate of rice - that wasn’t enough to feed a young boy - for every four prisoners,” said the 53-year-old Amireh, describing the small portions and bad quality of the food as “torture” and as “aggressive”.

The severe decline in the already-difficult conditions for Palestinian political prisoners came following a surprise operation against Israel on October 7 by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group.

Since then, Israel has carried out what has globally been described as a ‘genocide’ in Gaza, killing nearly 34,000 Palestinians – the majority of them women and children – despite widespread international calls for a ceasefire.

Israel has also upped its violence against people across the occupied Palestinian territories, with political prisoners some of the worst affected.

At least 44 Palestinian prisoners have died or were killed in Israeli custody since October 7, including some who were beaten to death.

The figure includes 17 people, the majority of them from the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, who lost their lives inside Israeli prisons. It also includes at least 27 other detainees who were held at the Sdei Teiman and Anatot Israeli military camps.

Videos and testimonies over the past six months have exposed severe torture and abuse by Israeli forces against Palestinians in their custody, with soldiers beating, stepping on, abusing and humiliating detained Palestinians who have been blindfolded, stripped either partially or entirely, and have their hands cuffed, and in many cases, filming and mocking them.

‘Tortured in front of 250 prisoners’

Israeli forces have arrested more than 8,200 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank since October 7, with at least 9,500 Palestinians already held in Israeli prisons.

The majority of those have either been transferred to ‘administrative detention’ – without trial or charge – or are awaiting trial and a military court decision.

Hundreds of other detainees from Gaza are also being held in Israeli military bases and camps.

The experience of Amireh is a microcosm of what many prisoners have testified to enduring.

While he had been detained by Israeli forces multiple times before, Amireh, along with countless other prisoners, said that the abuse and torture he experienced in detention after October 7 was like nothing before.

Amireh was arrested from his home in the Aida refugee camp in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem on December 18, 2023, and was released about a month ago.