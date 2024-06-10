Narendra Modi began a rare third stint as Prime Minister of India, with his key allies tempering his Hindu majoritarian agenda by insisting that their Muslim-centric programmes will continue to ensure the welfare of the country's biggest minority community.

Modi took the oath of office on Sunday as the head of a 72-member ministry that includes two members each from the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal-United (JDU) – whose support is crucial for Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Though portfolios have yet to be distributed, it is understood that the BJP will keep key ministries like home, finance, and defence, as Modi found a way to keep his party at the top of his coalition government for the time being.

However, there was no Muslim member in Modi’s ministry though this may change later.

When the Indian election results were announced on June 4, Modi and his BJP were in for a rude shock. For the first time since 2014, the saffron party did not have the numbers to form the government independently.

In the 543-member strong Lower House of Parliament, a party or group of allied parties need a majority of 272 seats to form the government. In 2014, the BJP had won 282 seats, which improved to 303 in 2019. However, this year, the BJP only won 240 seats.

This meant that, for the first time since Modi came to power with a thumping majority in 2014, he was dependent on his coalition partners to realise his bid for a historic third term in office.

The TDP and the JD(U) were the kingmakers, as they had the most seats after the BJP in their bloc of parties called the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with 16 and 12 seats, respectively.

This is why, as a senior journalist who has reported on the BJP for over two decades explained, the TDP and JD(U) were offered two ministerial berths each. In previous Modi governments, allies were given only one ministerial berth each, as a token representation.

Muslim welfare

After running a high-voltage campaign targeting Muslims, who make up about 14 percent of the country’s population, the BJP has suddenly found itself at the mercy of allies who have been vocal about their support for the community.

Top officials of the BJP, including the PM, during the election campaign had repeatedly claimed that if the Opposition were voted to power, they would provide more reservations to Muslims, a policy that the BJP seemed to be dead against.

In the eastern state of Bihar, for instance, Modi had said, “They (Opposition) want to snatch the SC, ST, OBC (Other Backward Class) reservations from you for the jihadis (those who pursue militant Islamic movement). For this, they want to change the Constitution… but for it not to happen, you have to have a strong government at the Centre.”

However, Nara Lokesh, a TDP legislator and the son of the party chief Chandrababu Naidu, said that their party would continue the reservations for Muslims in their state of Andhra Pradesh.

“It's a fact that the minorities continue to suffer and that they have the lowest per capita income. As a government, it is my responsibility to bring them out of poverty. So whatever decisions I take are not for appeasement, but to bring them out of poverty," he told the Indian television news channel NDTV.

Similarly, while there have been global alarm bells raised about the treatment of Muslims and minorities in India under Modi’s rule, the JD(U)’s national spokesperson KC Tyagi said that “while we are there [in power with the BJP], no anti-Muslim, anti-minority campaign will be run.”

TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari told TRT World that they had taken a stand on not compromising on Muslim reservations and that if they faced any issues or a “difference in opinion,” they would “have a negotiation and we will figure a way out.”

Similarly, a JD(U) spokesperson Satya Prakash Mishra said that their party did not support any communal politics and that the policy of the NDA alliance was the “development of all sections of society”.

The dissonance in the notions of the coalition partners is not lost on people. Veteran journalist Arati Jerath said that the BJP would have to dial down on the divisive rhetoric if Modi wishes to run a smooth coalition,

“If he (Modi) wants to give an impression of a stable government, he will have to not allow discordant voices,” she told TRT World while adding that the BJP will have to be much more “moderate” now.

“The message from the voters is that they are tired of the Hindu-Muslim politics too… I think the Hindu-Muslim politics has played itself out,” she added.