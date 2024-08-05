JD Vance’s life story reflects the experience of American ‘left-behinds’, particularly Generation X, who grew up witnessing the decline of the once-lucrative steel industry and rampant job losses.

To get a glimpse of his fascinating evolution – from leading an unremarkable life for much of his adulthood to becoming a fierce Trump critic and then doing an about-face to become Trump’s nomination for the Vice President post – one must get hold of his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

The book starts with then 31-year-old Vance writing the “coolest thing” he’d done in his otherwise unremarkable life was to graduate from law school.

It means something extraordinary must’ve transpired in the intervening eight years that catapulted a nobody from a forgotten corner of the US into the national limelight.

As the running mate of Donald Trump, Vance will be one heartbeat away from the US presidency at age 40 if the Republican ticket wins the November election.

Elected as a US senator in 2022, Vance has come a long way from the little-known town of Ohio where his father put him up for adoption when he was six. He “almost failed” high school as his heroin-addict mother—who married no less than five times—dragged him from one house to another amid frequent run-ins with police and child services departments.

Vance came out the other end despite heavy odds like generational poverty and a broken home. But his incredible rise from a hardscrabble, post-industrial town in ruins to the top echelon of American politics seems to have come at a steep personal price.

Vance is no more the man he was—or pretended to be—eight years ago.

He’s demonstrably changed himself presumably to become acceptable in the Republican Party that’s been cast in the image of Donald Trump.

Until recently, Vance was a “Never Trump” politician who believed the former president was “reprehensible”, “idiot”, “cultural heroin”, “cynical asshole” and even a “Hitler” leading the white working class to a “very dark place”.

But Vance has gone full chameleon since then, shifting his politics to perfectly align with that of Trump—a move that experts say is aimed at moulding himself to the times rather than any genuine change of heart.

Even though Vance never identified himself as a Democrat, nowhere in his book does he come across as an ultra-conservative of 2024 who frequently features in far-right, extremist conspiracy theories to work up a crowd.

After all, he was raised by grandparents who were “committed” Democrats and who believed their party “protected the working people”.

Vance heaped praises on President Barack Obama in his book, which is remarkable given that no mainstream Republican leader would likely risk their reputation by praising Trump’s predecessor publicly in 2024.

Vance wonders in his memoir why folks in his hometown of Middletown viewed Obama “suspiciously” even though he was the “most admired man in America”.

In page after page, Vance elaborated how the Republican view of Obama—“Muslim”, “foreign-born” and “traitor”—was unfounded. Calling the Democratic president “brilliant”, Vance said Obama’s credentials were “so impressive that they’re frightening”.