Last week, a team of experts at the United Nations issued a statement expressing concern over possible human rights abuses committed against the Kanak people under French administration in New Caledonia.

“We are very concerned by the absence of dialogue, the excessive use of force, the ongoing deployment of military forces and the continued reports of human rights violations that have targeted thousands of Kanak Indigenous People for taking part in protests since May 2024,” they said.

At the time, demonstrations had erupted in protest of a French parliamentary bill that would allow recent and temporary residents to vote in New Caledonia’s elections, which would undermine the vote of the Indigenous, largely pro-independence Kanak people. Presently, New Caledonia’s population is 41 percent Kanak, and 24 percent European.

Since the mid-nineteenth century, France has claimed possession of the tiny South Pacific Island, some 17,000km away from its mainland, initially with the purpose of turning it into a penal colony, and later as a territory with an abundance of natural wealth and flourishing nickel industry. Throughout, the French have brutally suppressed and punished Indigenous Kanak resistance and reclamation to their land. Till now, it controls New Caledonia’s foreign policy, military, economy and elections. Additionally, the Kanak people are not only underrepresented in politics, but have fewer economic and social opportunities and rights, as racial discrimination persists.

In the latest instance of mass civil unrest, France declared a state of emergency, and deployed hundreds of additional law enforcement personnel. French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to ease tensions by meeting elected officials. He referred to the protests as an “absolutely unprecedented insurrection movement,” glossing over the long history of colonial suppression and continual indigenous resistance on the tiny island.

At least six protesters were shot at, and 169 to 300 injured. Another 2,235 protesters were arrested and at least a dozen of them were deported to mainland France, including Kanak leader Christian Tein, from the pro-independence Field Action Coordination Unit party. Additionally, some 500 Kanak individuals went ‘missing’, in what human rights defenders fear to be a case of enforced disappearance by authorities.