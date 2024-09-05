Before the war, 23-year-old Ahmed Hassan was known as a playmaker, someone who could change the course of a football game with his clean dribbling skills.

Like many Palestinians in Gaza, Hassan lost his home to Israeli shelling, forcing him to move between shelters. He was displaced for the third time in June. Now taking refuge in Az-Zawayda, a small town in central Gaza, he organises friendly matches – “to relive the beautiful days” – while Israel hits nearby neighbourhoods with deadly strikes.

His university is a shell of its former self, and a year of his education has vanished.

For Hassan and many others, stepping onto the football field is a distraction from the horrors that surround them.

The matches take place in a school stadium. The boys, most of whom are uprooted by the brutal war, divide themselves into two teams of five. The referee is sometimes an injured player, sometimes an extra player. Hassan’s nine-year-old sibling, Mohammad, nicknamed “Tota,” watches from the sidelines, rooting for his brother.

The players are a mix of local residents and displaced civilians. Among them are two of Hassan’s friends from childhood: Mahmoud Sabra, a 24-year-old midfielder who played for the historic Al-Zaytoun Sports Club; and Mahmoud Kahlout, a 25-year-old right-back defender for Palestine Sporting Club. Kahlout, known for his speed, and Sabra, for his composure under pressure, form a formidable duo on the field. Together with Hassan, they say they have yet to lose a match.

Hassan frequently posts short videos of their matches on social media. In one such video, as his teammates kick the ball on the artificial turf, thick plumes of grey smoke rise from a nearby neighbourhood.

“Two days ago, while we were playing soccer in Az-Zawayda, there was a lot of shelling close by,” Hassan says in the video. “It was really frightening, but we continued playing. Inshallah, this war will end, and we won’t see these scenes again in our lives.”

Killing of players

Between October 7 and August 29, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) has reported the deaths of 297 professional footballers, including 84 children who played for local clubs, among 410 athletes.

Prominent players like Hani Al Masdar and Muhammad Barakat have been killed in the past 10 months. Masdar was a former national team player who had become a mentor to young players. Barakat was one of the greatest Palestinian strikers with 114 goals to his name.

The PFA, in mourning, issued a statement on March 12 that could serve as the epitaph for a generation lost: “The Palestinian sports movement continues to bid farewell to its sons and cadres as a result of long decades of injustice and occupation.”

The killings continued. On May 7, Mahmoud Osama Al-Jazzar, a goalkeeper who had played for Khadamat Rafah Club, was killed in Rafah. His club had just won the Gaza Premier League last season.

Beyond the human toll, the war has left the infrastructure of sport in Gaza in ruins. At least 54 sports facilities have been damaged or destroyed, including the Palestine Stadium, Beit Hanoun Municipal Stadium, Gaza Sports Club, and Al Mila Sporting Club Stadium. Yarmouk Stadium, once a proud symbol of Palestinian endurance, now shelters thousands of displaced families, its field converted into a detention centre where men and children were blindfolded and stripped down to their underwear.

For Hassan and the boys of Az-Zawayda, football is more than a game — it is defiance, a way to reclaim a sliver of joy in a world that seems determined to rob them of it. Yet, the cost of this defiance is steep.