Tammy Abughnaim never considered herself to be an activist. The Chicago-based emergency physician has always just wanted to treat patients and help people in her capacity as a healthcare worker.

But after returning home from two volunteer missions with the World Health Organization in Gaza, she told TRT World she felt she had no choice but to speak up and speak out.

"My job is in the emergency department doing the best I can to save people's lives. But suddenly I have become a witness to war crimes. I've become a witness to violations of international law," she said. "I can't do my job if my country is using my money to kill children and to create a community of amputees and to starve people to death."

Last month, Abughnaim spoke on a panel of physicians at a Democratic National Convention event about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exhorting party members to reverse their support for Israel's war. The pleas fell on deaf ears, even as the death toll in Gaza surpasses 41,000 people.

Abughnaim also recently visited Washington, DC to speak to officials about what she witnessed.

In an interview there with TRT World, she describes Israel's uptick in attacks on children, the challenges of treating patients in a warzone and the difficulty of reconciling life in the US with her time in Gaza. Here are the excerpts.

TRT World: When were you in Gaza?

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim: I was in Gaza in March of this year, and I returned in July from July 25th to August 15th. And I was based at Nasser Hospital the second time.

TRT World: And what was your motivation for going?

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim: I felt like I had a duty to stand by my colleagues in Gaza. The health care infrastructure has been attacked by Israel and really decimated and annihilated over 500 health care workers have been killed. And I felt like I could not live with myself unless I stood by them and was able to provide them support during this time.

TRT World: How are you able to get in?

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim: The World Health Organization facilitates everything for emergency medical teams. They assemble teams in conjunction with NGOs, and they go through a rigorous security process in collaboration with the Israelis. Once you're cleared to get in, you're notified by your NGO and then arrangements are made for you to cross over.

It used to be much easier to get into Gaza when the Rafah border was open. It's much, much more complicated now that Israel occupies Rafah. The only way to get in right now is through Israel. You have to go through the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, which means that it's much more restricted in terms of how many people can enter, how often and what they can bring into Jordan.

So you travel through, you land in Amman, you go to the land bridge, the Allenby Bridge in Jordan. You cross over into the Palestinian territories. Obviously, as a medical team, all of your bags are inspected. There are restrictions on what you can and can't bring in. Israel prevents us from bringing in large quantities of medication or medical supplies and equipment.

We were told that we should only really bring in personal supplies and if we were caught with equipment, that the whole convoy would be turned around. So it's very difficult, obviously, as a doctor to do your job without any equipment. Once our bags are searched by the Israelis, we're loaded onto a bus and we have an Israeli police escort all the way to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

This wasn't my first time in the (occupied) West Bank. March was my first time in Gaza ever. I had never been to Gaza before the war.

TRT World: What were your expectations? I know you said previously one of your friends prepared you, but what were you expecting going in and what was your actual experience?

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim: The expectation and the reality were totally different. I was pretty well informed about what was going on just through the news and through social media. But being there physically was very different. I think we underestimate the sensory experience of being in an area where there are Israeli airstrikes and quadcopters and bombings and drones.

The first thing that you notice is the overwhelming number of people. There are just people everywhere, just swarms of people walking around. The smell of metal and rubble and dust and blood, sewage.

The sounds of the drones, it's constant. All the time. The sounds of airstrikes. You never get used to those things. And so the expectation that I had was, okay, I'm going to be able to go and work in the hospital. And the reality was that Israeli restrictions have made it such that really doctors are just practising damage control.

They're not even practising medicine and they're witnessing crimes against humanity.

TRT World: Can you elaborate on some of the things you witnessed?

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim: When I was there in March, the majority of injuries that I saw were airstrikes. But every once in a while we would see things like kids who had been shot by quadcopters - sniper bullets to the head.

The vast majority of patients that I saw at that time were children. I would say probably 60 to 70 percent of my patients were children, and they were all pulled from the rubble of their homes after an Israeli airstrike.

And the majority of them had lost multiple family members. A lot of my patients qualified as a wounded child with no surviving family. So we would have to figure out after we addressed their traumatic injuries what to do with them. Like, where do children go when they have no surviving family? Who takes care of them? And the answer is, we don't know.

To this day, I don't know where the majority of my patients have ended up. The hospitals function as shelters. At the time, the (Al Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital) was really the only hospital in the area that was considered safe.

And in the emergency department, there were probably 70 to 80 people just living there. They would come in after an Israeli airstrike to their home. Obviously, they have no home to go back to. So they live in the hospital until they can find somewhere to go.

And the majority of the time, they don't find anywhere to go because there's nowhere that is safe.

TRT World: So you went in March more recently in July. What made you go back?

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim: I knew as soon as I left Gaza that I wanted to go back. I felt like there was so much more work to be done and so much more help that was needed. Not just physical help in the sense that as a doctor, I'm helping around in the emergency department, but also psychological help, moral help.

These healthcare workers are exhausted. They've been working for months nonstop. Most of them are not paid. A lot of them are volunteers. And they keep coming to work because they don't know what else to do, because they want to help people. They want to help their people. And they are some of the bravest, most competent, smartest people that I've ever met in my life.

And I could not stand the idea of leaving them behind without support. So I knew that I was going to come back and support them again.

TRT World: And when you came back to Chicago, there was the Democratic National Convention. Can you speak a little bit about your involvement?

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim: I was invited by a friend who works with the Uncommitted Movement. It's a movement within the Democratic Party to attempt to pressure Democratic leadership to change their stance on the war in Gaza and their unconditional support for Israel. Part of the Uncommitted Movement's demands were that they allow a Palestinian-American speaker on the main stage. And that request was denied.

The movement also represents people who are frustrated with the way that the Democratic Party has gone about this crisis, from the lack of humanitarian support to the actual material support of bombs and weapons to Israel. And so the Uncommitted Movement asked me and a few doctors to come speak at a press conference about our experiences in support of them.

We attempted to pressure the Democratic leadership to initiate any kind of arms embargo or restrictions or conditionalising their support to Israel.

And obviously, that request fell on deaf ears. So it does not appear right now that the Democratic Party is particularly interested in changing their stance, which is extremely frustrating for me as a doctor, because I went there, I went to the DNC to share my experiences, and it doesn't seem like the Democratic Party is interested in hearing from American citizens about what American tax dollars are doing over there.

TRT World: And you said you've repeated yourself so many times, Why is it you think it's falling on deaf ears?

The idea that there's someone out there who could immediately relieve the suffering of the Palestinian people and refuses to do that is unconscionable. It's repulsive to me.

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim: I think people have dehumanised Palestinians. I think that over the course of the last 11 months, their suffering has become acceptable, that there are political motivations and political interests behind it. But people don't see Palestinians as people. And because they don't see them as people, it's okay that they continue to suffer and it's okay that we continue to inflict suffering.

As soon as we recognise that Palestinians are people and nobody deserves to go through what they're going through, it stops, right? And there are political interests in continuing the crisis. And so it almost feels like we're just writing this wave of dehumanisation. And I can't really understand why. It baffles me that you can dehumanise anyone.

I'm a doctor, right? I'm trained to see people and to relieve their suffering. And the idea that there's someone out there who could immediately relieve the suffering of the Palestinian people and refuses to do that is unconscionable. It's repulsive to me.

TRT World: And in the medical community, is there a consensus or something that people talk about?

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim: It's something that I talk about with my colleagues on an institutional level.

The medical community in the United States has completely failed on Gaza. The American Medical Association has not issued any kind of condemnation for Israeli attacks on health care, on health care infrastructure, on detention of health care workers, and targeting of health care workers.

We have all sorts of advocacy groups in the United States: the American College of Emergency Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and all of them have largely failed to exert any kind of pressure on lawmakers or exert any kind of influence on public opinion when it comes to the destruction of healthcare and healthcare infrastructure.

I think it makes sense as doctors and as healthcare workers to be fundamentally against suffering and to be fundamentally against inflicting suffering on people. But our institutions are not really on board.

TRT World: And what do you want to see happen next?

Dr. Tammy Abughnaim: I'm not very optimistic, honestly. I think as a doctor, it's well within my scope to ask that the United States stop arming Israel and to stop providing the weapons that are harming my patients.

At the end of the day, I took an oath to do no harm and to relieve suffering to the extent possible. And I can't uphold that oath and I can't do my job if my country is using my money to kill children and to create a community of amputees and to starve people to death.

TRT World: What would be your message for the world based on your experience in Gaza?