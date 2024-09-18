An unprecedented strike on Hezbollah that saw hundreds of paging devices used by the Lebanon-based armed group exploding and killing at least 12 people has set the cat among the pigeons over the alleged involvement of Israel in the apparent cyber attack.

At least two of those killed are children, while the number of injured is estimated to be around 2,800, Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday.

Barely a few hours later, hundreds of walkie-talkies began exploding across Lebanon, killing at least 20 people and injuring 450 more people according to Lebanese authorities.

Though there is no official word from Israel on the two incidents, in line with its policy of total silence on such controversial events, Hezbollah has squarely blamed Tel Aviv for the attack on its cadres.

An Israeli news website claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the kill.

Western media analysts have used words like “incredible”, “extraordinary”, and “never been anything like this” to describe what happened in Lebanon but refrained from discussing Israel’s involvement or the inherent message in the attack, not only to Tel Aviv’s archenemy Hezbollah but also to other opponents.

Experts, however, point to the fact that many top tech companies are run by former employees of Israel’s notorious 8200 cyber unit and feel that the pager attack might be a chilling message that Tel Aviv is breathing down the neck of those with anti-Zionist views.

Israel has a long history of targeting its opponents through remote operations, ranging from intricate cyberattacks to remote-controlled machine guns targeting leaders in drive-by shootings.

Interception theory

Dr Alper Ozbilen, an academic of electronic engineering and the chairman of InterProbe Information Technology, an Ankara-based company specialising in cyber security, has different theories to explain how Israel might have simultaneously launched the attack, which “contains many firsts in its context”.

“Among different possibilities, I believe the most probable theory is that an intelligence unit, which is most likely part of the Israeli state, had received an espionage input on a shipment of pagers routed to Lebanon for Hezbollah members,” Ozbilen tells TRT World.

“Israelis apparently wanted to turn this espionage input into an opportunity to manipulate these devices.”

Onur Aktas, the former head of the Turkish National Cyber Security Center and founder of the cyber security company S4E, concurs.

“This seems to be a supply chain attack,” Aktas tells TRT World, referring to possible Israeli interception of the shipment to Hezbollah.

According to media reports, the compromised pagers were made by Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company. Taiwan has not been largely recognised as a state across the globe.

The company’s founder and chairperson, Hsu Ching-kuang, however, denied that the AR-924 model pagers were made in Taiwan, claiming that they were designed and made by a Budapest-based distributor called BAC Consulting KFT.

If the pagers came from Hungary, they were shipped through numerous ports in different countries along the Mediterranean coast and kept in different depots until reaching their final destination in Lebanon.

Both Ozbilen and Aktas say that Israeli operatives might have intervened in this transportation process to place explosive devices inside the pagers.

According to Ozbilen, Israelis most likely placed a very small amount of RDX and C4 explosives inside these devices.

“Then, possibly, the tasked unit set up a detonating mechanism inside these devices that could explode when triggered by a central system,” he adds.