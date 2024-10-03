Ramallah, occupied West Bank – Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli prisons are suffering from a severe outbreak of scabies skin disease due to increasingly inhumane and unhygienic conditions towards detainees, particularly since the war on Gaza began.

Scabies is a parasitic infestation in which mites burrow and lay eggs below the surface of the skin, causing swelling, intense itching and fluid-filled blisters. The contagious disease is rare in developing countries, and usually only manifests in overcrowded places with levels of poor hygiene. It spreads through direct contact, and if not treated, can lead to complications such as heart disease, blood infections and kidney issues.

That is exactly what happened to Morshed al Shawamreh, a 25-year-old Palestinian man who was released from Israel's Ramon prison in the Naqab desert eight days ago.

"I have infections in my kidney, liver and my blood," Shawamreh told TRT World.

Though he has had to make multiple trips to the hospital for care since his release, he noted that his health situation is "nothing compared to that of my cellmates."

Inhumane policies

The primary reason for the outbreak of scabies among hundreds of Palestinian prisoners is Israel's violation of their most basic rights. These include the right to a change of clothes, to time outside of their cells, to shower, to access medical care, as well as to have adequate amounts of food, water, and hygienic products for laundry, cleaning and showers.

"We were not allowed to leave our cells for the first six months of the war. We had no soap or detergent to wash our clothes properly. Even if we washed our clothes, we had no way of drying them because we weren't allowed outside. We would wear our clothes wet and they smelled extremely bad. The humidity in our clothing is what caused the disease," Shawamreh said.

This took place in winter, amid the freezing temperatures of the southern Naqab desert.

"The occupation is using scabies disease as a method of torture, affecting hundreds of prisoners," Amany Sarahneh, spokeswomen for the Palestinian Prisoners Society, told TRT World. "Instead of fixing the issue, prison authorities are intentionally making it worse."

One testimony of a former prisoner severely infected with scabies told Sarahneh that the prison guards shackled his blister-filled hands and pulled them through the small opening of the cell door.

"He told me that the entire prison heard him screaming that day."

Ibrahim Abu Saffiyah, a 29-year-old Palestinian man who was released in August following two years in Israeli prisons had a similar story to tell. Also infected with scabies, he told TRT World that he was barred from showering for 40 days straight.

He said that in the Naqab prison alone, where he was being held, some 700 detainees out of 2,400 total prisoners had the disease when he was released.

"We were 10 males in my cell, six of them were infected. I caught the disease two weeks before I was released. We would itch 24 hours a day and the boils on our skin would pop. It was torture."