The world stands at a dangerous crossroads, marked by the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, relentless conflicts in the Middle East, and the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China. With the decline of US hegemony, the rise of China, and the erosion of global institutions, the likelihood of great power conflicts has increased.

Amid this turmoil, middle powers such as Türkiye and the Global South have a critical role in navigating the fractured geopolitical landscape, but the convergence of these crises makes this era arguably the most perilous since World War II.

“We are living in the most dangerous moment in world history since the end of World War II,” Fawaz Gerges, professor of international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), told TRT World in an exclusive interview.

Gerges was in Istanbul for the recently held TRT World Forum 2024, themed “A World at a Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformation.” He also participated in a special panel discussion titled "War and Order: Navigating Geopolitical Shifts in a Changing World."

The LSE professor’s stark assessment reflects the volatility of the current global order, characterised by nuclear threats, intensifying great power rivalries, and the unprecedented militarisation of technology.

“There are loose talks about the use of nuclear weapons,” Gerges said pointing to Russia’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons if its national security is compromised and the United States’ integration of such tactical weapons into its strategic planning. These developments, he warned, signal a dangerous normalisation of nuclear brinkmanship.

Russia recently amended its nuclear doctrine, citing heightened threats following the Joe Biden administration’s decision to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles. Similar missile support from the UK and France has further escalated the conflict, culminating in Russia’s first reported use of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in combat—a historic and alarming development in modern warfare.

Gerges further underscored the risks of escalating tensions between the US and China, warning that a potential military confrontation between these superpowers would have catastrophic consequences. The professor described their rivalry as a "cosy war" that risks spiralling into a direct military confrontation.

“The rules are being destroyed, and the world is in a vacuum. We could wake up tomorrow to a war between China and the United States,” he warned.

Need for a global alliance of humanity

Gerges, who also holds the chair in contemporary Middle Eastern studies at the LSE, highlighted the diminishing credibility of global institutions, the rise of ethnic nationalism and Islamophobia, and the failure of democratic ideals in many parts of the world, including the Middle East, as key factors making this the most dangerous time since World War II.

In response to the breakdown of the international system, he underscored the importance of middle powers in shaping a more stable world order.