A top court in Israel has ruled that the state has the right to use the bodies of slain Israeli citizens as bargaining chips in hostage negotiations.

A three-judge panel of the High Court of Justice, which is part of Israel’s Supreme Court, unanimously rejected six petitions that demanded that the state should release for burial the bodies of slain Israeli citizens accused of acts of terrorism.

Withholding bodies of Palestinian “terror suspects” as bargaining chips for future negotiations with resistance groups has been a long-standing practice in Israel.

Israel has been on a killing spree in Gaza since October 2023, when it launched a full-blown war on the enclave, murdering nearly 46,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Tel Aviv is currently withholding the bodies of as many as 198 Palestinians killed in 2024.

However, the latest court decision pertains to the cases where the withheld bodies are of Palestinian Israelis.

It noted that a separate verdict from last September – which allowed military commanders to withhold the release of bodies of so-called terrorists – also applied to those Palestinians who held Israeli citizenship.

Israeli media reported that five of the six men were killed by Israeli forces while carrying out or trying to carry out “terror attacks”. The sixth person was a “terror suspect” who died in hospital.

The petitions maintained that the Israeli cabinet’s earlier decision against releasing the bodies of the slain men was unlawful, taken without legal authority, and did “severe and blatant harm” to the dignity of the dead.