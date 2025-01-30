In September 2015, the image of Alan Kurdi—a two-year-old Syrian refugee—lying lifeless and face down in the sand on a beach in southwestern Türkiye went viral, sending shockwaves around the world.

Among those deeply shaken was Ugur Gallenkus, a digital collage artist in Istanbul, for whom the photo became more than a symbol of loss.

For him it became an image that depicted the erosion of humanity and a decimation of innocent and vulnerable lives.

“The photo of Alan Kurdi made me think of a child around me,” Gallenkus told TRT World. “I thought, ‘That could be a child I know in that place.’”

In response, he created a photomontage: near Kurdi’s body, he placed a bucket of toys and the shadow of a child, an imagined alternate reality where play and safety still existed.

It was the first of many juxtapositions in which worlds were placed side by side, each revealing starkness and contradictions.

Gallenkus merges images from photojournalists with his own stark compositions. “I aim to break down the borders that governments and states impose on us, encouraging people to look at problems from a humanitarian perspective,” he said.

The urgency of the crisis leapt at him, becoming impossible to ignore. “Standing there, I reflected on the desperation that drives people to embark on dangerous journeys that could change their lives forever,” he said.

He has built a body of work that confronts the world’s fractures, from war and forced migration to environmental crises.

“The fact that photographers or photojournalists, whose editorial or stock photos are used in my works, allow and support my projects and are my biggest source of motivation,” Gallenkus said.

In recent years, he has compiled two books of photomontages– the first “Parallel Universes of Children,” published in 2021, and the second one, “Parallel Universes of War and Peace” published in 2024.

Maria Vittoria, a gallerist who represents his work in Rome, describes his approach as both unflinching and deeply necessary.

“What impresses me about Ugur Gallenkus is his ability to expose global disparities without rhetoric,” she told TRT World. “He presents the world as it truly is.”

Montage of pain and loss

Born and raised in Istanbul, Gallenkus took an unlikely path to political art. His collages do not just tell stories—they force viewers to cognise the chasm that exists between privilege and despair.