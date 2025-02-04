Since 2009, cryptocurrency has evolved from an obscure technological experiment into a trillion-dollar industry.

In the US alone, 28 percent of adults—an estimated 65.7 million people—own cryptocurrency today, up from just 15 percent in 2021.

President Donald Trump has moved to put his stamp on the industry, laying out a bold new plan for America's digital assets.

His latest executive order proposes new digital asset regulations and explores the creation of a national cryptocurrency stockpile, waving a promise to quickly overhaul US crypto policy.

However, this isn't just any other government paper. It's Trump's way of shouting from the rooftops that America is ready to embrace the wild world of digital money. And it's got everyone from Wall Street bigwigs to tech whizzes sitting up and taking notice.

The much-anticipated action ordered that banking services for crypto companies be protected, alluding to industry claims that US regulators have directed lenders to cut crypto companies off from banking services - something regulators deny.

Unlike previous administrations, which focused on regulating and limiting the crypto industry, Trump's order actively promotes its expansion—a decision that could have far-reaching consequences beyond US borders.

"Today’s crypto executive order marks a sea change in US digital asset policy," said Nathan McCauley, CEO and co-founder of crypto company Anchorage Digital.

"By taking a whole-of-government approach to crypto, the administration is making a significant first step toward writing clear, consistent rules of the road."

Trump's presidency appears to usher in a bull market for digital assets day by day, after promises on the campaign to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet” and a “bitcoin superpower”.

The new president is sending a clear message to the world: "America is open for crypto business." But what does this mean for other countries?

‘A bold move’

His recent move is a 180-degree shift from the cautious stance of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Instead of prioritising government-controlled digital currencies, Trump’s administration is leaning into private sector-led solutions such as stablecoins.

The executive order prohibits the creation of a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), promotes the use of stablecoins like USDT and USDC and introduces the idea of a National Digital Asset Stockpile derived from government-seized cryptocurrencies​.

The US government has revoked previous restrictive measures, allowing banks to provide crypto-related financial services and removing regulatory barriers that had stifled industry growth​.

Bora Erdamar, Founder and Director of BlockchainIST Center and an Assistant Professor of Economics at Bahcesehir University, sees this as a policy shift rather than mere rhetoric, explaining how his administration has already made a series of “bold moves” in favour of digital assets.