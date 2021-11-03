While Houthi fighters are set to control Yemen's Marib in a key energy-producing region, pro-government forces in central Yemen prepares to defend their last northern stronghold.

Should Marib governorate fall to the Houthis, it would pose a serious security threat to the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia battling the Iran-aligned group for over six years.

Earlier, regional experts expected that the war would last for a few weeks but little did anyone know that it would become a military stalemate.

Marib is just 420 kilometres away from the Saudi town of Samtah. If the Houthis succeed in taking over the entire city, it would mean the Iran-backed militia taking charge of a gas and oil-rich city next to the Saudi border.

From a military and economic standpoint, the fall of Marib will give a major boost to the Houthi ranks as the town was the UN-recognised government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen.

Despite much of Yemen facing a tough economic challenge, unemployment and crushing poverty, Marib still fared better when it came to infrastructure development, economic growth, and state services.

But the looming battle for Marib has put at risk its population of three million people.

In January this year, as the Houthi assaults gained pace in Marib, some analysts argued that "influential powers must put pressure on the various sides in Yemen’s war to show restraint and prioritise diplomacy above revenge to give renewed negotiations a chance at success."

But the conflict continued to play out along the dangerous margins.

The Houthi advance

Houthi military spokesman Yahia Sarea announced on Tuesday they had seized Marib's al-Jubah and Jabal Murad districts, after last month taking al-Abdiyah and Harib, saying "our mujahideen continue the march towards Marib City".

They have advanced on most districts in Marib, Yemen's only gas-producing region and home to one of the country's largest oilfields in Marib Al Wadi, which along with Marib City, remain entirely under government control.

It is not clear if the Houthis will launch a direct assault on the capital of Marib governorate or move to take the nearby oil and gas facilities and besiege the city.

Their territorial gains in Marib as well as in oil-rich Shabwa in the south, come despite coalition airstrikes and fierce battles that have exacted a heavy toll on both sides, but also killed civilians.

Government forces say they will not cede. Trenches, sand bags and land mines are in place around the city, two military sources and a local official said.

Exit a costly war

The United Nations and United States have struggled to engineer a truce needed to revive political talks to end a war that has killed tens of thousands and left millions hungry.