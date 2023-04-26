Authorities are putting in place an extensive security mechanism for the May 14presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye, hailed as one of the most crucial votesin the nation’s history.

The Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) – the country’s top election body – will oversee the massive democratic process till the final vote is counted and the winners identified.

As campaigning hits top gear and the voters get ready to elect their next president and parliamentarians, we break down the complex process of ensuring free and fair elections in Türkiye.

Peace and security

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, on election day, approximately 600,000 security personnel will work across 81 provinces to ensure the security of the elections, including 326,387 police officers, 196,197 gendarmes, 7,000 coast guards, 58,658 security guards, and 17,209 voluntary security guards.

In addition, a network of surveillance cameras mounted at strategic locations will keep an eye out for potential troublemakers.

As in past elections, the footage from the surveillance cameras and all data related to election security will be monitored and analysed in real-time at the Election Security Coordination Centre of the General Directorate of Security, the national civilian police force headquartered in Ankara.

In the last national election, over 50 thousand cameras ceaselessly streamed video from junctions, important points and the routes used by people to reach the voting centres.

Officials at the centre, who start working early on election day, will continue their duties until the vote-counting process is completed.

As part of the security arrangements, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages have been banned in public places on election day from 6 am until midnight.

No person other than those responsible for maintaining law and order will be allowed to carry firearms, explosives and all kinds of cutting, piercing or bludgeoning tools that can be used as a weapon.

International observers

Representatives from several global organisations will oversee the May elections on invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, carrying on a tradition that began in 2002.

Representatives of the Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), 10 from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), 5 from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) and the Organisation of Turkic States (then-Turkic Council) served as neutral observers during past presidential, parliamentary, and local elections.

During the 2018 presidential and parliamentary elections, the OSCE’s international election observation mission comprised some 330 observers from 44 countries, including 231 long-term and short-term observers.

According to international observers, all elections held in Türkiye since 2002 have been transparent, free, pluralistic, and fair in accordance with international standards.

Counting of votes